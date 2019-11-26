Image copyright Llun teulu Image caption Ellie Bryan died in a crash on the A487 near Comins Coch

A "dangerous" stretch of trunk road desperately needs improvements after two fatal crashes in the past seven months, an assembly member has said.

Ellie Bryan, 18, died in a crash on the A487 near Comins Coch, north of Aberystwyth, on 16 November - the same stretch of road where cyclist and councillor Paul James died in April.

Ceredigion AM Elin Jones is calling on the Welsh Government to take action.

The Welsh Government said the Trunk Road Agency had inspected the site.

Image caption The stretch of road is in desperate need of safety improvements, AM Elin Jones has said

The A487 is the main route for coastal traffic between north and south Wales.

"The amount of accidents on this stretch of road over recent years has been high, yet the improvements desperately needed have not taken place," said Ms Jones, who is the presiding officer for the National Assembly for Wales.

"After every accident there are calls from myself, local councillors, MPs, local residents and families devastated by accidents here for the improvements that are desperately needed to be done.

"The Welsh Government cannot let another accident take place. We've had site meetings and reports, but the Government must take action and commit to improving safety on this stretch now."

Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Councillor Paul James died on the same road in April while he was cycling

John Roberts, county council member for Faenor ward, said locals had been calling for a roundabout at the junction between the A487 and Comins Coch for 40 years.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.

"Road safety is an important issue and one we take very seriously. The North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency has undertaken a site inspection following this accident."