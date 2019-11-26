Image copyright Family photo

A pilot who was flying a plane which went missing off the Welsh coast has been named as 79-year-old Prof David Last, emergency services have said.

North Wales Police said the light aircraft was flying from Caernarfon Airport to the Great Orme, Llandudno, and back on Monday when it disappeared.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has been searching around Puffin Island, near Penmon, Anglesey.

The search for the plane was suspended at about 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Image caption Coastguard volunteers have been searching the coast at Penmon

In a statement, his family said: "He was head of the family: a much loved father, husband, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, and we are all heartbroken.

"We would appreciate respect for our privacy during this difficult time."

His family described him as an "experienced pilot and a respected figure in the worldwide navigation community".

Prof Last worked as a consultant engineer and expert witness in radio navigations and communications systems, and was also a Professor Emeritus at Bangor University.

Police said Mr Last's family was being supported by officers.