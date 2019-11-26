Image caption Robert Pugh ran the Storey Arms outdoor education centre in the Brecon Beacons, the court has previously heard

A boy shared a tent with a climbing instructor who had sexually abused him because he was "getting a free holiday", a court has heard.

Robert Pugh, 75, denies 13 charges of indecent assault against three boys at the Storey Arms in the Brecon Beacons, in the 1980s and 90s.

One witness told the jury the abuse began when he was a trainee instructor at the centre.

He later shared a tent with Mr Pugh because he had "no choice", he said.

The witness, who cannot be identified, told Cardiff Crown Court he was 16 when the abuse started.

As a trainee he was allocated a room with a teacher - though not Mr Pugh - rather than being placed in a dormitory with other children, the court heard.

Image copyright Geograph/Jaggery Image caption Storey Arms Outdoor Activity Centre has been part of Cardiff council's education service since 1971

He told the jury Mr Pugh would go into his room "always after going to the pub".

"He would come in taking the mickey that I hadn't finished my third pint and fondle me above and below the duvet... I would roll over and say I was going to sleep," the witness said.

He added Mr Pugh would rub his thigh in the pub in a way he now realised was "inappropriate and over-friendly".

He told the jury he "wanted to get out of the room but I was 30 miles from home".

When the witness was 17 he said he went on a climbing trip to Austria and Italy with Mr Pugh - travelling in his car.

He told the court he had to share a tent with the defendant adding he was "not particularly happy but I was getting a free climbing holiday".

When asked by prosecutor Roger Griffiths whether he agreed to sleep in the tent he answered: "I didn't have any choice."

He added Mr Pugh would touch him on the crotch in the mornings.

When asked whether he ever gave the impression he was a willing participant he replied: "No, never."

The trial continues.