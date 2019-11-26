Image copyright Google Image caption The pools at Merthyr Tydfil Leisure Centre close from Monday

The main pool at Merthyr Tydfil Leisure Centre could close for six months for a full refurbishment to fix floor tiles.

Divers have been used in the past to try to repair floor tiles, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The leisure and learner pools will also close from Monday as part of the refurbishment.

Opening hours are due to be extended at Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre with people encouraged to use its facilities.

Merthyr Tydfil Leisure Trust interim chief executive Sally Church said a structural survey was required before work can get under way.

"We're unsure of timelines for the closure at the moment, but are currently estimating it to be around six months," she said.

The trust manages the facilities on behalf of Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council.