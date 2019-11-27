Image copyright Tamzin Proctor Image caption The Captain's Wife pub said the number of birds using the dovecote was creating a "seriously unhygienic environment"

A pub which faced a social media backlash over its plan to seal up a dovecote has reversed its decision.

The Captain's Wife pub in Sully, Penarth, brought in contractors to seal up the structure, which provides shelter for doves and pigeons.

Caerphilly Bird Rescue described it on Facebook as a "cruel, barbaric act".

The pub has apologised for not speaking to the community before making its original decision and agreed to reopen the dovecote, which is on its premises.

Caerphilly Bird Rescue's initial social media post has been shared more than 700 times and attracted more than 430 comments.

The pub previously said it made its original decision due to the "unmanageable numbers of birds" using the dovecote but it would now contact a local bird rescue group to "resolve the situation."

I'm appalled. I couldn't believe it was true. The Dovecote has been there since 1977 - Health and Safety, gone mad! What about all of the trees around the pub? Are they going to chop those down to keep the birds away? There are probably lots more 'vermin' down on the beach! Angry — Jemima Williams (@miJemima) November 27, 2019

The statement added: "Our original decision to block the dovecote was made on the grounds of health and safety and hygiene - because of the large amount of pigeons and total number of other birds using the dovecote which was creating a seriously unhygienic environment.

"On reopening the dovecote we will be increasing the number of cleaning visits by our hygiene experts to monitor the situation until, working with the local bird rescue group, we have established the best possible solution.

"We understand this could have been handled better in the first instance and we should have engaged with the local community before a decision was made, and for that we would like to apologise."