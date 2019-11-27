Image caption Joshua Jolly targeted all three women in the early hours of the morning

A Special Forces soldier jailed for subjected three lone women to "terrifying" sex attacks is appealing against the length of his sentence.

Joshua Jolly had admitted two counts of assault by penetration and charges of sexual assault and actual bodily harm.

The 27-year-old from from Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was jailed for 16 years at Cardiff Crown Court in July.

Appeal Court judges sitting in Swansea heard he has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Jolly's lawyer, Byron Broadstock, told the court PTSD "led to him committing the offences" and, since his conviction, he had suffered a "downward spiral" in his mental health.

"He now suffers from a recognised mental disorder. That is at the heart of the submission I make to this court," he said.

"In the end result, insufficient credit was given to that."

Judges granted Jolly leave to appeal and ordered a second psychiatric report to be carried out.

His hearing has been adjourned to a later date.

Image caption Joshua Jolly was handed a 16-year prison sentence at Cardiff Crown Court

At his July trial, Cardiff Crown Court heard Jolly's first victim had been on a night out with friends when she was attacked in Penylan, Cardiff, in February last year.

She lost consciousness during the attack and, in a statement to the court, said he "had a part of me taken away that I'll never get back".

She said she was left "mentally exhausted" and was "a shell of the person I was".

Another woman was attacked in Grangetown after visiting the cinema in October and she said she no longer walked anywhere alone and was gripped by panic and anxiety.

The third victim was attacked in April as she walked to work in Cardiff in the early hours and suffered head injuries.