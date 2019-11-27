Image copyright Geograph/Jaggery Image caption Storey Arms Outdoor Activity Centre has been part of Cardiff council's education service since 1971

A former climbing instructor gave a boy in his care "preferential treatment" before repeatedly indecently assaulting him, a jury has been told.

Robert Pugh, 75, from Cardiff, denies 13 charges of indecent assault against three boys at the Storey Arms in the Brecon Beacons, in the 1980s and 90s.

The witness said Mr Pugh gave him gifts and tried to go into his room and touch him when he was a boy.

He said he tried to push him away but that often led to confrontations.

He told the trial at Cardiff Crown Court that, at times, the "confrontation was as uncomfortable as a certain level of contact".

He described an occasion when he went on a skiing trip abroad with Mr Pugh for work experience at the age of about 16 and was "horrified" to find they were sharing a room and a double bed.

The victim told the jury his "defence strategy" was to lie on the edge of the bed, but "Bob was constantly in my personal space - any movement and I'd be touching him".

He said the following year, on a trip to the Alps, he was invited to stay with Mr Pugh a week later than others.

He told the jury that, at a pub, he was given a lot of alcohol to drink by Mr Pugh and when they returned to the car, Mr Pugh repeatedly touched his genitals and attempted to perform oral sex but there was an angry exchange and he left the car.

He told the court that Mr Pugh had touched his genitals about 10 to 12 times and had attempted on many other occasions.

Mr Pugh's barrister Hillary Roberts suggested that knocking on the door of the room and telling the witness to get ready was perfectly innocent.

He replied: "At times it might have been, but I don't think trying to touch my groin is perfectly innocent."

The trial continues.