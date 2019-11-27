Tata Steel to cut 1,000 UK jobs

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Port Talbot employs 4,000 workers - nearly half of Tata's UK workforce

Tata Steel has announced it expects to cut 1,000 jobs across the UK as part of the company's restructuring plans.

Two thirds of the job losses will be management and office-based roles, Tata said.

1,600 positions are also set to go in the Netherlands, with 350 others elsewhere in the world.

Tata Steel's Europe CEO, Henrik Adam, said the company "cannot afford to stand still" as "the world around us is changing fast and we have to adapt".

Tata has one steelmaking site and five other facilities in Wales - Port Talbot employs 4,000 workers - nearly half of Tata's UK workforce - but the firm is yet to specify which UK locations will suffer the cuts.

The firm first announced plans to cut 3,000 jobs across its European business last week, in a bid to come to terms with a "severe" international steel market.

In a bid to improve financial performance, the company also expects to increase its sales of higher-value steels, optimise production processes and reduce its procurement costs.

David Rees, Assembly Member for Aberavon, said the "uncertainty" of not knowing where the UK roles will be cut "does not help steelworkers, their families and the wider community".