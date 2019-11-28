Image copyright @SWP_Roads Image caption The incident happened at about 05:40 GMT

A lorry has crashed through central barriers on a dual carriageway leading to delays for commuters, traffic service Inrix has said.

South Wales Police's Roads Policing Unit said the incident happened on the A4232 in Cardiff on Thursday morning.

One lane is closed in both directions between junction 33 of the M4 and Culverhouse Cross.

Inrix said the incident had happened at about 05:40 GMT and traffic in the area was very slow.