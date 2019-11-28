Image copyright Western Telegraph Image caption John Williams was struck by a ball while umpiring a cricket match

A cricket umpire died after being struck on the head by a ball during a match, an inquest has heard.

John Williams, 80, from Hundlelton, Pembrokeshire, was flown to hospital after being hit during the match between Pembroke and Narberth in July.

He was put in an induced coma but died of his injuries two weeks later.

At an inquest in Haverfordwest, the cause of death was given as a serious head injury with a conclusion of accidental death recorded.

The inquest heard Mr Williams was initially taken to Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, and then to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

He was put in an induced coma and later returned to Withybush, where he died on 15 August.

Umpire helmets

Speaking outside the inquest, Bill Carne, a friend of Mr Williams, said headgear would become "vital" for umpires.

"If you look on the national level where the ball is hit really hard they're starting to think about protection," he said.

"I played cricket all my life and never wore a helmet but nowadays I wouldn't dream of going out without a helmet because you could get badly hit."

In 2009, umpire Alcwyn Jenkins from Skewen, Neath Port Talbot, died after being hit by a ball which had been thrown by a fielder.

Australian test batsman Phillip Hughes died at the age of 25 in November 2014 after being struck in the top of a neck by a cricket ball in a domestic match.