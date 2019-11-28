Image copyright Met Office

A weather warning for ice has been issued for parts of north and mid Wales overnight and is set to remain in place for much of Friday morning.

The Met Office warning covers all of north Wales, excluding Anglesey and the Llyn Peninsula, while Powys and most of Ceredigion will also be affected.

The forecaster has warned of potential injuries from slips and falls on icy roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The yellow warning starts at 00:15 GMT on Friday and runs until 10:00.

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing overnight, with lows of -1C in some areas.

The forecast comes after a week of heavy rain, with warnings covering parts of Wales issued earlier in the week.