Lauren Griffiths death: Boyfriend denies girlfriend's murder
- 28 November 2019
A man has denied murdering his girlfriend who was found dead in their home.
Lauren Griffiths, 21, was discovered in the flat she shared with Madog Llewellyn Rowlands, 22, in Glynrhondda Street, Cathays, Cardiff, last April.
Mr Rowlands pleaded not guilty to her murder at Cardiff Crown Court. He was remanded in custody and faces a three-week trial in April.
Ms Griffiths' family described her in a tribute as "our ray of sunshine".