Image copyright DALE COASTGUARD Image caption Land at Marloes has been closed after a landside

Part of the Wales Coast Path has been closed off after a section of cliff collapsed.

HM Coastguard Dale were this morning investigating the landslide at Marloes, Pembrokeshire.

The service wrote on Facebook that the collapse at Red Cliff "may be still active" and warned the public to avoid the area.

It said staff from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority were "monitoring" the situation.