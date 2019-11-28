Image copyright Andrew Price Image caption John Allen has two previous convictions for child sex abuse

A former care home owner has denied 20 allegations of historical sexual abuse against children in his care.

John Allen, 78, who ran a number of Bryn Alyn community children's homes in and around Wrexham, is accused of 20 abuse charges relating to eight boys dating from 1976 to 1992.

He is currently serving a life sentence for abusing children in his care, the jury at Mold Crown Court was told.

The court heard he has two previous convictions for child sex abuse.

Allen said he had no formal training or qualifications for looking after children in care but set up and ran the homes between 1968 and 1990 for youngsters from troubled backgrounds.

'Little day-to-day contact'

After Bryn Alyn opened, with just three boys, the community expanded quickly, the court heard.

Within a few years, his role was to provide an overview of the homes and he had "little day-to-day contact with the children", he told the court.

He said his memory of the period was "a bit mixed" and in nearly every case, he did not remember the complainants.

A number of complainants allege they were assaulted in Allen's car and he gave them money afterwards.

Allen told the jury boys were given pocket money and could earn money by doing jobs but said it was not his role to give out the money and he denied doing so after the alleged attacks.

He denies 16 charges of indecent assault, two of illegal sex acts and two of trying to carry out other illegal sex acts.

The trial continues.