Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption The letter rack was identified as the work of Dr Christopher Dresser

An item donated to a charity shop is set to raise hundreds of pounds after it was saved from "the recycling bin".

Larraine Calnan, 68, a volunteer at the Cancer Research charity shop in Merthyr Road, Whitchurch, Cardiff, took the silver antique to a valuation day.

The object was identified as a letter rack dating back to 1881, potentially worth between £800 and £1,200.

Gaynor Williams, the shop's assistant manager, said she initially thought the item "was junk".

Mrs Calnan said: "It was tucked away on a top shelf at the back of the shop.

"I thought it looked quirky so got it down to have a look.

"I watch all the antique programmes and research things all the time. I thought it might be something special."

Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption Larraine Calnan has volunteered at the Cancer Research shop for eight years

Ms Williams said: "Larraine is brilliant at spotting gems like this.

"We always ask her to take a look at items we're unsure about it.

"But this latest find is extra special. I thought it was junk. It nearly went in the recycling bin."

The item was among a general box of household goods donated to the store.

A volunteer for the last eight years, Mrs Calnan made a three-hour, 144-mile round trip from Cardiff to Bishops Cleeve in Gloucestershire to show the item to silver expert and consultant Kate Bliss.

"I spoke to my husband and we decided to make a day of it and take it along," she said.

"I spent hours and hours cleaning it to show Kate."

The item was identified as the work of designer Dr Christopher Dresser for Hukin & Heath, Birmingham.

"I hoped it was by Christopher Dresser and I was really excited to find out it was," said Mrs Calnan.

"It had been in a box for many, many years. Now it's been found it can be loved again and hopefully it will gain a substantial amount for a very good charity."

The letter rack will go under the hammer on 12 December.