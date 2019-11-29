Wrexham volunteers hide 850 knitted angels around town
Hundreds of knitted angels have been hidden around a town to help spread festive cheer.
Volunteers with Wrexham's Salvation Army hand knitted more than 800 angels over a number of months.
On Friday, the team set about tying the angels to benches, park railings, shop doors and even phone boxes around the town.
On the project's Facebook page, people shared pictures of finding the angels and some said it had "made" their day.
Sarah Ellis said: "My son found this one on the Long Pull. What a fantastic idea."
Karen Jones commented: "Found one... very touched thank you."
And Emma-Leigh Britland added: "Found one at [the] bus station, honestly made my day."
Each angel has a Christmas blessing attached.
Peter Jones, a member of the church, knitted over 100 of the angels and supported in placing them around the town.
He said: "I wanted to take part in something that would help others and potentially make a difference to lives.
"People may feel low going into their place of work or they may just want a boost.
"Even if these angels only bring comfort to the lives of a few, it will have been worth it to know someone in need, in whatever way, has been supported."
Community manager Karen Edwards said: "You never know what someone is going through and when they might need a little encouragement to see that there is hope, even at the toughest of times.
"Christmas is a particularly difficult time for many and by tying the angels to key parts of the town it means that we can reach people who may be isolated and vulnerable or those that just want to enjoy in a bit of festive cheer."