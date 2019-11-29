Image copyright Google Image caption Carmarthenshire council said 193 pupils at Ysgol Bro Myrddin are off sick with a stomach bug

Nearly 200 pupils at a Carmarthen secondary school are off sick with a stomach bug.

Carmarthenshire council confirmed 193 of the 893 pupils at Ysgol Bro Myrddin have stayed home.

The school has told parents to ensure any children affected do not return within 48 hours of their sickness, after seeking advice from Public Health Wales.

The public health agency has been asked to comment.