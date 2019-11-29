Nearly 200 Ysgol Bro Myrddin pupils off sick with bug
Nearly 200 pupils at a Carmarthen secondary school are off sick with a stomach bug.
Carmarthenshire council confirmed 193 of the 893 pupils at Ysgol Bro Myrddin have stayed home.
The school has told parents to ensure any children affected do not return within 48 hours of their sickness, after seeking advice from Public Health Wales.
The public health agency has been asked to comment.