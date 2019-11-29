Wales

Missing pilot David Last search teams focus on coast

  • 29 November 2019
David Last Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Prof David Last's family described him as an "experienced pilot"

Rescue teams searching for a missing pilot and plane are focusing on the coastline, North Wales Police has said.

Prof David Last, 79, has not been seen since the light aircraft he was flying from Caernarfon Airport to the Great Orme, Llandudno, disappeared on Monday.

An HM Coastguard search was suspended but a specialist police aircraft is searching along the Anglesey coast from Puffin Island towards Amlwch.

It is being helped by Bangor University research vessel the Prince Madog.

On Tuesday, Prof Last's family released a statement describing him as an "experienced pilot and a respected figure in the worldwide navigation community".

"We are all heartbroken," they added.

Prof Last, a consultant engineer and expert witness in radio navigation and communications systems, and a professor emeritus at Bangor University, joined the Royal Institute of Navigation in 1972.

