Wales

Aberavon beach: Bones discovery prompts police investigation

  • 29 November 2019
Aberavon Beach
Image caption Aberavon Beach is a popular spot for families and dog walkers

Bones have been found on a beach prompting a police investigation.

South Wales Police said it received a call on Friday after the discovery on Aberavon Beach in Port Talbot.

The bones have been sent for analysis, the force added.

It is not yet known if the remains are human or animal.

Related Topics

More on this story