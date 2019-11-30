Image caption Jolene Barton, who co-owns Babipur, said staff have been forced to work long hours because of the slow internet speeds

BT has apologised to a company which has been without fast broadband for almost three months after expanding to a new premises.

Babi Pur, which sells fair trade clothes and toys for babies, recently opened a new shop in Porthmadog, Gwynedd, and employs about 30 workers.

The owners said they told BT they would be moving in July but workers were struggling without proper connection.

BT said issues in getting permission to lay cables has caused the delay.

Jolene Barton, who co-owns the company with her husband Peter, said the phone and fast broadband lines were ordered in July but had not been done when they moved into their new unit.

'Connection crashes'

She said staff had been forced to work longer hours or from home in order to access the internet.

"Everything takes much longer than necessary and sometimes the connection crashes," she said.

BT said: "We know how important superfast broadband connections are for businesses so we're keeping Babipur updated on their order and pushing hard so everything's working as soon as possible.

"The location of the new premises has required new fibre cable to be installed. Engineers from Openreach have faced delays in getting an agreement from the landowner to lay cables over their land.

"We know Openreach is working hard to complete their work as soon as possible."