A man has died after a crash on Sunday evening.

Firefighters cut the man, in his 30s, free from the wreckage of the car he was in and he was airlifted to hospital, but died of his injuries.

It happened at about 19:00 GMT in Flintshire, between Junction 33 and 33A of the A55, towards Northop.

The road was closed westbound and North Wales Police appealed for witnesses. No other vehicles were involved.