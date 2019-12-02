Image copyright Google Image caption The school is closed on Monday as investigations continue

The "unexplained" death of a 31-year-old teaching assistant is being investigated by police.

His body was found on Sunday at a house in Brackla, Bridgend, and a post-mortem examination will take place later

Ysgol Bryn Castell in Bryncethin, which has 147 pupils, was closed for the day on Monday as South Wales Police officers investigated the man's death.

Bridgend council said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the member of staff at this difficult time."

A message on Ysgol Bryn Castell's Twitter feed from head teacher Helen Ridout said: "Apologies, due to unforeseen circumstances, YBC is closed for all pupils on Monday 2nd December 2019. Mrs Ridout."