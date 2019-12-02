Image copyright Google Image caption Prince Philip Hospital has 205 beds and treats both inpatients and outpatients

All wards at a Llanelli hospital have been closed to visitors after a number of cases of norovirus.

The temporary restriction at Prince Philip Hospital is to stop the illness spreading, with patients suffering diarrhoea and vomiting.

Hywel Dda health board said infection control measures were now in place.

Patients were told to attend outpatient appointments as normal while people can still visit relatives at the Ty Bryngwyn hospice.

The 205-bed general hospital opened in 1990.

Assistant director of nursing Sharon Daniel said: "Unfortunately, at this time of the year, winter illnesses such as norovirus and flu do become more commonplace and it's important for anyone experiencing these symptoms to follow simple hygiene advice."

This includes washing hands thoroughly after going to the toilet or handling food and resting at home if you feel ill to stop the spread of infection.