Image caption Traffic cameras show vehicles queuing as emergency services deal with the cow

A cow that closed the A55 has been moved to safety by the emergency services.

North Wales Police dubbed the rescue 'good moos' after shifting the bovine.

The road had been closed in both directions because the animal was "on the loose" on a grass verge.

Traffic cameras show queuing vehicles on the North Wales Expressway, which was shut between Junction 28 for Rhuallt and Waen and Junction 29 at Pant-y-Dulath.

North Wales Police wrote on Twitter: "We had to close the road to ensure a happy ending - thank you for your patience if you were stuck in the queues - things are now mooving again!"

The cow had been described as being "on the loose on the grass next to the road", by monitoring service Inrix.