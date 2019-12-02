Owl clings to ambulance roof for trip to Bridgend A&E
- 2 December 2019
An owl flew into an ambulance heading to a hospital - then clung on to the blue lights until it arrived.
The bird was on the roof when the ambulance stopped at the A&E at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend at 04:00 GMT on Sunday.
Staff said the bird seemed a little stunned and had damage to its eye, but was otherwise unhurt.
Maes Glas vets agreed to look after the owl, which is now being cared for at the Gower Bird Sanctuary.