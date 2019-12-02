Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Mark Bloomfield died two days after being found injured outside a pub in Swansea

A charity worker died after being struck by a martial arts expert with two "ferocious" blows following an argument in a pub, a court has heard.

Mark Bloomfield, 54, who had previously worked as a special assistant to Mother Theresa, was found injured outside the Full Moon pub on the High Street in Swansea in July.

He died two days later.

Colin Payne, 61 and from the city, denies murder but has admitted manslaughter.

Swansea Crown Court heard Mr Bloomfield had been sitting on a stool at the bar near Mr Payne and his partner.

The jury was shown CCTV of a can of alcohol Mr Bloomfield was holding touching the back of Mr Payne's partner, and Mr Payne is then seen arguing with Mr Bloomfield before grabbing him by the throat and throwing him to the floor.

He then kicked him in the head "for good measure", prosecuting barrister Christopher Clee QC said.

He told the jury it will be up to them to decide whether Mr Payne "overreacted."

Mr Bloomfield is then seen sitting back in his seat while Mr Payne's partner attempts to keep him away from the charity worker. Mr Payne then follows Mr Bloomfield outside.

Head injury 'immediately apparent'

A second CCTV clip shown to the jury showed Mr Bloomfield arguing with Mr Payne outside the premises.

Mr Clee said the footage shows Mr Payne "spoiling for a fight" before "delivering two powerful blows in quick succession to Mark Bloomfield's face" which knock him to the ground.

The court heard Mr Payne then returned to the pub while Mr Bloomfield was treated by paramedics.

Mr Clee says it was "immediately apparent" Mr Bloomfield had sustained a "very serious head injury".

"Blood was coming from inside his nose, his mouth, and very significantly, his ear," Mr Clee said, adding he sustained a "traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures across his face".

Image caption The incident took place in Swansea's High Street

Mr Payne gave "no comment" answers during his first police interview but in the second he said he did not intend to kill or cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Bloomfield, the court heard.

Mr Payne said he was "acting in self-defence of another" when he threw Mr Bloomfield to the floor and kicked him, "inadvertently" striking him on the head.

He said Mr Bloomfield "offered to fight me outside" and, concerned he may have had a weapon such as a glass, followed him.

In his statement, Mr Payne said he threw two punches as he thought Mr Bloomfield was about to strike him.

Mr Clee said the claims of self defence were "desperate attempts to cover up what he'd done" and his "martial arts expertise means he knew how to hurt somebody."

The prosecution is expected to continue with its case on Tuesday before the defence begins on Wednesday.