Pontyclun: Woman, 76, dies after being hit by car
- 2 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died of her injuries after being hit by a car.
The 76-year-old from Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was knocked over on Cowbridge Road in Pontyclun at about 14:40 GMT on Saturday.
South Wales Police said she was was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales but had since died of her injuries.
The force wants to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident involving a grey Mitsubishi ASX.