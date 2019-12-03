Image copyright Claire Healy Image caption Claire Healy used social media to warn other riders of the danger

Two horses had to be rescued from sinking sand after becoming stuck on a beach.

Claire Healy, from Pontypridd, said the horses "stumbled and did a flip" on the bridleway at Merthyr Mawr sand dunes, Bridgend, on Saturday.

She said they managed to free them after an hour, just before firefighters arrived. Ms Healy is now using to social media to warn other riders.

"We were frantic... it was horrific," the 32-year-old said.

Image copyright Claire Healy Image caption She said her horses were stuck for over an hour

She said it had been a dry day and the incident happened completely out of the blue: "The ground underneath us felt the same everywhere - it was just that patch on the dunes."

Ms Healy and her daughter Megan, 14, ride in the area most weekends but she said the incident had left them too afraid to return: "I'll never go back there again," she said.

Image copyright Claire Healy Image caption Ms Healy says she was "frantic" during the incident

"We'll have to stick to the mountains."

'So scared'

She posted photographs of the incident and a warning on Facebook: "To all the horsey people on my Facebook, please take note.

"On Merthyr Mawr today we hit sinking sand and nearly lost our horses, they were stuck there for well over an hour, this was on a bridle path.

"Please be careful."

She thanked passers-by and the fire service for their help, adding: "Never been so scared in all my life."