Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Mark Bloomfield died two days after being found injured outside a pub in Swansea

A martial arts expert has been found guilty of murdering a charity worker after a row in a pub.

Mark Bloomfield, 54, who had previously worked as a special assistant to Mother Theresa, was found injured outside the Full Moon pub on High Street in Swansea in July.

He died two days later.

Colin Payne, 61 and from the city, had admitted manslaughter claiming self defence but was found guilty of murder by a jury at Swansea Crown Court.

They delivered the guilty verdict after deliberating for less than an hour.

The trial had been shown CCTV of a can of alcohol Mr Bloomfield was holding touching the back of Payne's partner.

Payne was then seen arguing with Mr Bloomfield before grabbing him by the throat and throwing him to the floor.

Mr Bloomfield was seen sitting back in his seat while Payne's partner attempted to keep him away from the charity worker. Payne then followed Mr Bloomfield outside.

Image caption The incident took place in Swansea's High Street

A second CCTV clip shown to the jury showed Mr Bloomfield arguing with Payne outside the premises, before Payne knocked Mr Bloomfield to the ground.

The defence chose not to present any evidence and Payne did not testify.

In a police interview, Payne said he "didn't want anything like this to happen".

"If I could turn the clock back, believe me I would. There's not a day goes by that I don't regret what I did," he said.

Christopher Clee QC, prosecuting, earlier told the jury Payne was not acting in self defence, despite initially claiming so in a statement to police.

"At no stage was he involved with a fight with Mark Bloomfield. He was unlawfully assaulted inside and outside the pub by the defendant."

The court was told a leaflet at Payne's home advertised his services as a martial arts expert.