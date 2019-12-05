Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Mark Bloomfield died two days after being found injured outside a Swansea pub

A martial arts expert who murdered a charity worker after a row in a pub has been jailed for life.

Mark Bloomfield, 54, who had previously worked as a special assistant to Mother Theresa, was found injured outside the Full Moon pub on High Street in Swansea in July.

He died two days later.

Colin Payne, 61 and from the city, had admitted manslaughter claiming self defence but was found guilty of murder by a jury at Swansea Crown Court.

He was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison and will serve a minimum of 15 years.

Payne also admitted perverting the course of justice by trying to destroy a computer with CCTV footage of the murder by ripping the computer out and throwing it over the back wall of the pub - but police were able to retrieve it.

The court heard Payne had been "spoiling for a fight" before "delivering two powerful blows in quick succession to Mr Bloomfield's face" which knocked him to the ground.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Colin Payne also tried to destroy CCTV footage of the murder

Payne then returned to the pub while Mr Bloomfield was treated by paramedics.

Prosecuting, Christopher Clee QC said it was "immediately apparent" Mr Bloomfield had sustained a "very serious head injury".

'Cowardly attack'

"Blood was coming from inside his nose, his mouth, and very significantly, his ear," Mr Clee said, adding that he sustained a "traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures across his face".

Addressing Payne for sentencing, Judge Paul Thomas QC said his "cowardly" attack brought to an end a life "dedicated to helping others."

"All Mark Bloomfield did that day was to touch your girlfriend's back momentarily with a beer can.

"That cost him his life, it cost his life because you wanted to show the regulars of the Full Moon public house that you were not a man to be trifled with."

The judge described Payne's actions in trying to destroy the CCTV evidence as "particularly heartless" as his victim was "fighting for his life just yards away".

A victim impact statement was read out in court, in which Mark Bloomfield's sister described her younger brother's love for travel, and the charity work he had done around the world.

She said his work with Mother Theresa was to "help those who were dying to have a dignified death".