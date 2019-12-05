Image copyright Family Handout

Rescue teams have suspended the search for a missing pilot and his plane, due to adverse weather.

Prof David Last, 79, has not been seen since the light aircraft he was flying from Caernarfon Airport disappeared on 25 November.

The Police Underwater Search Team has been concentrating the search along the Anglesey coast, from Puffin Island towards Amlwch.

North Wales Police said the search would resume when the weather improved.

The Cessna light aircraft was flying from Caernarfon Airport to the Great Orme, Llandudno, and back when it disappeared.

Rescue teams from Llandudno, Bangor, Penmon, Moelfre and Cemaes, as well as the HM Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft, worked alongside the police in the search.

Bangor University's research ship, Prince Madog, has also assisted in the search.

Image caption Coastguard volunteers began the search along the Anglesey coast at Penmon

Prof Last, a consultant engineer and expert witness in radio navigation and communications systems, and a professor emeritus at Bangor University, joined the Royal Institute of Navigation in 1972.

His family released a statement describing him as an "experienced pilot and a respected figure in the worldwide navigation community".

"We are all heartbroken," they added.

Police said the family were being regularly updated.