Image caption The incident happened at the hospital in Bangor

A man who stood in a hospital parking space to save it for his partner has been fined for being abusive to another driver wanting it.

David Perrin, 62, of Bath Street, Rhyl, became angry after being told he could not reserve the space.

Caernarfon Magistrates' Court heard things got "out of hand" when the other driver pulled up at the space at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor in July.

Perrin admitted disorderly behaviour and was fined £205.

He also has to pay £100 compensation and £117 costs.

Nia Dawson, defending, said Perrin accepted his behaviour fell far below what it should have been.

She added Perrin and his partner had visited the hospital for an important appointment but had been driving around the car park for 20 minutes to find a space.