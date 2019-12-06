Image copyright Google Image caption St Julian's school has about 1,500 pupils, aged 11 to 18

A school is shut because illness among staff and students has reached a "critical level".

St Julian's secondary school in Newport closed because of an outbreak of sickness and diarrhoea.

A statement said following a consultation with the chairman of governors and local authority, it was decided to shut it on Friday.

"The school will undergo a deep clean in an attempt to minimise further cases," it added.

About 1,500 pupils, aged 11 to 18, attend the school mainly from primaries Eveswell, Glan Usk, Maindee, and St Julian's.

After being cleaned, it is hoped it will re-open as normal on Monday.