Image caption Aberavon Beach is a popular spot for families and dog walkers

A jaw bone found on a beach came from a human being, police have said.

South Wales Police received a call on 29 November after it was discovered on Aberavon Beach in Port Talbot.

The force was unsure whether it was a human or animal bone and sent it for analysis, with an investigation launched to find out more details.

Its origins have now been confirmed, and the force said it was trying to find out more about the person's identity.