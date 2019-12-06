Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The scene now has a sign asking for information on what happened

A figure of baby Jesus has been stolen from a charity nativity scene.

It had formed the centrepiece of the Christmas scene in Cardiff's Christmas markets, which was raising money for a local church.

Last year more than £2,000 was donated by people having their picture taken with the scene and donating to an honesty box.

Staff said the theft was "not really in the Christmas spirit" and that without the baby Jesus "there is no Christmas".

Sally Roberts, 49, who runs a German-themed bar at the festive market, set up the nativity scene to raise money for neighbouring St John's Church.

She said the festive figure was stolen during a busy period so his disappearance was not noticed until later.

She said: "We're thinking of trying to get another one now but it's not the point.

"I hope whoever took it can bring it back. It is for charity after all and it wouldn't be worth anything."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Shopper Maria said two-year-old Lexi could not understand the idea of stealing

It is not just the staff who are missing the festive figure. Shopper Maria Vella, 35, was visiting Cardiff with her daughter two-year-old daughter Lexi when they saw Jesus was missing.

Maria said: "It's very sad. Lexi was asking why it was missing and who would take such a thing.

"She just can't understand the idea of stealing."