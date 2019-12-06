Image copyright Wales news service

Post boxes are being given a festive feel with knitted Christmas scenes placed on their tops.

The scenes include a family of skiing penguins and a full Christmas dinner, including a gravy boat and bottle of bubbly.

They appeared on the letter boxes around Caerleon, Newport, overnight.

Knitter Barbara Parsons said the Christmas scenes, by the Prosecco and Purls group, are to raise money for charity.

"We have been putting them out in the dark so that when people get up the next day, they can see them.

"We do what we can around the village but have only been able to find five full size letterboxes."

Each display is accompanied with a note.