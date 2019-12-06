Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sandra Stroud was part "of many community groups", her family said

A woman who died after being hit by a car "loved nothing more than to help others", her family said.

Sandra Stroud, 76, from Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was knocked over on Cowbridge Road in Pontyclun at about 14:30 GMT on Saturday.

She died in hospital on Monday from her injuries.

"Sandra was a loving wife, mother and sister and dedicated her time to her family," a family tribute said.

Mrs Stroud was part "of many community groups", and her family added: "We simply do not know how we will cope without her in our lives."

South Wales Police are investigating and have asked motorists who were nearby at the time to check dashcam footage.