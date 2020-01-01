Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tom Bassett: Family help others who lose loved ones abroad

"We had huge reservations about the stag weekend in Dubai... he had travelled the world but something about this didn't feel right."

It was May 2017 when Linda and Steve Bassett were woken at 02:30 by the phone call that changed their lives.

Two and a half years on, they still do not know exactly how Tom, who was 30, died after being hit by a drunk driver.

Shocked by the lack of official support, they decided to help others in the same harrowing situation.

So far, the Repatriation Services Trust (REST) has brought home people who died in China, Turkey and Dubai, and offered advice and emotional support to many others.

The Bassetts were also recently thanked by Vale of Glamorgan MP Alun Cairns for helping the family of Lewis Davies, who died in Cambodia.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tom lived in Rogerstone, Newport, with his girlfriend Stacey

There has been no inquest into Tom's death and the family are still waiting for £22,000 compensation following the trial of the man who killed him.

Mrs Bassett said: "The worst thing in the world is we don't know everything.

"I know it will break our heart knowing, but we should know the final hours of Tom's life."

They described their son as "a fun-loving guy" who was close to his brother Oliver and sister Fiona, and got on with everyone.

The rugby fan had travelled much of the world during his 20s, before settling in Rogerstone, Newport, with his girlfriend Stacey.

He spent part of the week there and the rest working for a bank in Chester.

Despite being well organised and helping with arrangements for his friend's stag weekend in Dubai, he did not discuss it with his parents as they told him about their reservations.

Image caption The family paid to get Tom home and it took more than a year to receive his travel insurance money

"Tom always had to be doing something, always a new adventure," Mr Bassett, from Roath, Cardiff, said.

"He'd done everything else, so a small group, four or five, all big earners, decided to go to Dubai.

"But something didn't feel right, maybe the culture, the laws there for a stag weekend."

By a quirk of fate, Mr and Mrs Bassett went to Dubai for their 35th wedding anniversary, arriving home as Tom was leaving.

"He called to say he was having a pedicure," his mother said.

"Tom was even staying at the same hotel we were and joked he would order drinks and put them on our room bill."

Image caption Tom pictured on Snowdon - where his ashes were scattered - worked for the Bank of America in Chester

This was the last time they spoke to him and at 02:30 the next morning, they received a call from one of his friends.

Mrs Bassett said: "I took the call and lost it big time. I passed the phone to Steve, who lost it bigger time.

"I got bags out and started packing, and all I cared about was booking flights."

One of Tom's friends had phoned his brother in Cardiff, who knocked their door soon after and told them he would travel with them.

They described him as "our saviour" - with support in the United Arab Emirates in stark contrast to this.

Mrs Bassett said: "We got to Dubai and thought we would be met by someone from the Foreign Office, but there was nobody.

"We went to the police station and they were just horrific, rude.

"There was no care or information and they just put an A4 folder on the desk."

Mrs Bassett described being scared she would turn to a photograph of her son, while staff laughed at a private joke.

Image copyright Steve Bassett Image caption Tom's friends have provided a great support to his family, helping with fundraising and keeping in touch

Help did not come from the authorities but their hotel - who assigned three security guards to help and even fly home with them.

"It was the most horrific night, we were told it was going to be a really long process, going to be very frustrating," Mrs Bassett said.

"We were in bits."

Despite these warnings, all papers were filled in quickly and after flying out on the Saturday, Mr and Mrs Bassett were home with their son the following Tuesday.

While Tom had insurance, his parents were not going to wait for this to be processed, so paid £6,700 to get him home.

They have since found out the driver who knocked Tom down was sentenced to five months and ordered to pay £22,000 to the family.

But none of his friends were called as witnesses in the trial, and they are yet to receive the money.

Also, an inquest is yet to take place in the UK.

Image caption Tom was close to his parents, brother Oliver and sister Fiona

Mrs Bassett said: "We wouldn't be in the position we are without help and support (from friends and family).

"We are lucky to have a great group of people around us. But not everyone does.

"So we set up the charity in Tom's name because the financial side is horrendous but there is also the support and directing through the process."

REST was launched in May 2018 and has helped bring people home from China, Turkey and Dubai.

They have also given advice to eight other families, with £85,000 raised through events including bike rides, balls and quiz nights.

'Deepest sympathy'

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "Tom's family have our deepest sympathy following his tragic death in Dubai in 2017.

"Our staff continue to provide support to his family and we remain in contact with the local authorities in the UAE."

He said its consular services were focused on supporting British people "in times of distress" and while it could not interfere in another country's judicial processes, its staff did all they could in offering advice and assistance.

This includes advising how to register a death, giving information on procedures, international funeral directors and helping to transfer money.

But it cannot give legal advice or help to pay for repatriation.