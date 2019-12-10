Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Port Talbot is at risk from fine particle pollution thanks to its industry and road system

A clean air plan targeting emissions from industry, roads and wood-burning stoves has been published.

Public Health Wales estimates air pollution contributes to up to 1,400 deaths a year.

As well as tackling issues from cars and industry, the plan examines the trend for wood-burning stoves at home and impacts of fireworks and bonfires.

"We have made good progress but we must continue to improve," said Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths.

As well as using existing regulations, the Welsh Government wants to pass a new Clean Air Act in this assembly term.

But the issue is complicated because levels of pollution can change depending on weather and atmospheric conditions, while concentrations can be higher near busy roads and industry.

How bad is air pollution in Wales?

Image caption Pollution trends in Wales are influenced by emission sources linked to the iron and steel industry

Nitrogen dioxide - a widespread problem, largely due to emissions from transport

Particulate matter - a fine dust, known as PM10, continues to be a risk in Port Talbot, which has heavy industry and the M4 running through it

Nickel - levels from industrial processes exceed European targets in Pontardawe near Swansea

Benzo(a)pyrene - from industry and domestic solid fuel burning, and levels exceed European targets

Ground level ozone - again, levels exceed long-term European objectives, and is higher in summer due to the effect of sunlight on nitrogen dioxide

Image caption Fine dust pollution from roads and industry - and how concentration levels could be reduced

"Long term exposure to the lower levels of pollution in today's atmosphere remains one of the biggest public health challenges, shortening life-spans and damaging the quality of life of many," the report says.

But it estimates that if Wales succeeds in reducing the impact of air pollution from fine particulate matter by 2030 it could have health benefits worth between £50m to £96m a year.

Ministers now want a panel of experts to advise on the right approach and for targets to be part of the new clean air act.

How can we reduce air pollution?



Wood-burning stoves

The plan stops short of an outright ban on burning solid fuels such as wood and coal in the home.

Although far fewer people are burning coal, since 2002 there has been a rise in people burning wood in stoves and fires, especially in urban areas.

The report suggests looking into the burning of wet wood and making sure appliances are up to standard and properly maintained.

It wants to review the duties councils have to tackle emissions from domestic fires.

"We want to reduce, and in time eradicate, all emissions from domestic sources including through burning of solid fuels," says the plan.

"However, we do recognise a proportion of people rely on solid fuels as a primary means to heat their home.

Fireworks and bonfires

The report wants to assess the contribution domestic bonfires and fireworks make to pollution - recognising they could harm healthy people as well as those already suffering from respiratory diseases.

Smoke control regulations and areas could be part of enforcement, depending on pollution levels.

Image caption Road traffic is responsible for around 80% of nitrogen dioxide emissions, with diesel vehicles responsible for most of that

How we use our cars

It promises to look at ways to cut car use - like road pricing, clean air zones and incentives to scrap higher polluting vehicles.

More charging points for electric vehicles and increasing the share of "ultra low emission" vehicles.

The issue of "idling" - drivers waiting with their engines running. Measures could include "no-idling" zones outside schools.

Increasing air quality monitoring outside places such as schools, hospitals and care homes to protect those most vulnerable from transport emissions.

The Welsh Government also wants to invest an extra £60m over three years on implementing the Active Travel Act, meaning councils must consult locally on developing a safe network for walking and cycling.



"Intelligent" tree planting

The "right tree in the right place" can help improve air quality, as well as bring wider benefits, such as restoring sensitive habitats damaged by air pollution, the plan says.

A 12-week consultation has been launched on the plan.

"Everyone in Wales should be able to breathe healthy air, access healthy and protected natural resources and enjoy sustainable and clean economic growth," said Ms Griffiths.

Joseph Carter, chair of Healthy Air Cymru, a group of charities, said it was an opportunity for the Welsh Government and councils "to work closer together to achieve the cleanest air possible".