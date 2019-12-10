Image copyright Met Office Image caption Tuesday's weather warning covers counties in north Wales

High winds are forecast for parts of Wales for a second day.

More than 1,300 homes were left without electricity, as gusts reached almost 80mph (129km/h) on the Llŷn Peninsula in Gwynedd on Monday.

By the evening, engineers said supplies had been restored to most areas and it was "business as usual".

However, forecasters have issued another yellow wind warning for Tuesday in north and mid Wales.

Anglesey, Gwynedd, Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire, as well as northern parts of Powys and Ceredigion are covered by the alert.

The Met Office said gusts could hit 70mph (113km/h) in coastal areas throughout the day until 17:00.

Officials said disruption to road, rail and ferry services is possible.