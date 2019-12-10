Image copyright Daniel Verrier Image caption Thieves broke in through a wall

A shop owner has paid £10,000 to replace four motorbikes that were stolen and repair damage caused by thieves.

Blackwood store Rolling Round MX was targeted at 01:00 GMT on 1 December.

One bike was being serviced, but the other three were Christmas presents and owner Daniel Verrier has replaced them to stop children going without.

Gwent Police appealed for witnesses or anyone who is offered a KTM SX250, RMZ 250, KTM 50 or PW50 Yamaha bike.

Image copyright Facebook/ Daniel Verrier Image caption The bikes were taken from Rolling Round MX on the Pen-y-Fan Industrial Estate

"They knew what they were doing and must have been in the shop a few times," Mr Verrier said.

"I needed to get the damage fixed as quickly as possible and didn't want any children going without, so I'm out of pocket."

Mr Verrier said the bikes were worth around £7,000 while he also paid about £3,000 to fix damage to a wall and pay for security alarms.