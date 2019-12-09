Image copyright Family Photo Image caption The coroner recorded Mark Anderson's death as an accident

A coroner is asking a council to consider introducing a safe area for off-road motorcyclists after a biker died in a collision in woodland.

Mark Anderson, 22, from Cardiff, died after a crash with another motorbike near Trelai Park in Ely on 27 May.

A resident told the inquest in Pontypridd the woods were popular with bikers, adding: "We all knew there would be a death one day."

Cardiff Council could prevent deaths with a safe area, the coroner said.

Assistant coroner Sarah Richards said a report would be sent to the council "to ask whether there should be a designated safe area for bikes to go to prevent any further deaths".

She said Mr Anderson died of a basal skull fracture and recorded the death as an accident.

Kayleigh Allen, who lives alongside Trelai park, told the inquest she saw motorcyclists "racing round the park" on the day of Mr Anderson's death.

"I was with my young son and was concerned an accident would happen," she said.

"It was common for motorbikes to race around the park. We all knew there would be a death one day."

She added: "After this tragic accident you'd hope there would have been measures put in place to stop bikes from entering the park but nothing has been done in the past six months.

"I understand the people on bikes are just having fun but there should be a safe place for them to go and not in the park."

'Safe place'

The inquest also heard from the rider of the motorbike that collided with Mr Anderson.

Callum Francis told the inquest he tried to avoid Mr Anderson's motorbike.

"I swerved but Mark swerved the same way and we ended up colliding with each other," he said.

"I must have blacked out because the next thing I remember is seeing lots of people running past me and going to Mark".

He also called for a "safe place for us to go so we can have fun safely".

In a statement released after the inquest, the council said it would "await the findings of the coroner's report and will respond accordingly".