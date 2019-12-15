Image caption A memorial was also held in 2014 to mark the 70th anniversary

A memorial service will be held to mark the 75th anniversary of the deaths of eight US airmen in World War Two.

On 22 December 1944, 10 men were on board the Airforce B-24 Bomber, known as Jigs Up, which ran out of fuel trying to land at RAF Valley, Anglesey, crashing into the North Stack cliffs.

The men parachuted out but were still over the sea and eight of them died.

Jeff Evans, of the North Stack Memorial Group, said it will be a "really poignant, wonderful service".

In 2014, a simultaneous memorial service was held on Anglesey and in the United States to mark the 70th anniversary.

The crew were returning to Britain, following a mission over Germany and intended to return to Liverpool Airport but the weather deteriorated and they were directed to land at RAF Valley.

The crew parachuted out when it ran out of fuel. The pilot and co-pilot survived, but the other eight men died and their bodies were never recovered.

Twenty-five years ago, a local diver discovered the wreckage and recovered two propellers.

One is displayed in a North Carolina museum, the other is at Breakwater Country Park, Holyhead, where the service will take place from 11:00 GMT.

At Sunday's memorial the recovered propeller will be placed on top of a 4.5 tonne rock, draped with the USA, Welsh and British flags, where both the American and Welsh national anthems will be sung.

The RNLI will lay 5,000 biodegradable poppy leaves on the sea and the American Embassy will be represented by its air attache who will unveil remembrance signage.