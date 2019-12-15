Image copyright Network Rail Image caption A 70m section of the tunnel needed repair work

After more than three weeks of disruption, a major train line has reopened following upgrade work.

The Conwy Valley Line between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog closed on 22 November.

A bus replacement service was in place during the upgrade work.

It included the replacement of sleepers along the line, vegetation management and the installation of 600 rock bolts in the Ffestiniog Tunnel.

Network Rail said the work would help reduce unplanned closures and disruption on the "hugely important" line.

Work was also carried out to replace the platform at Dolgarrog station, Conwy, which had remained closed since it was damaged by flooding in August.