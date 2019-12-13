Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption The letter rack was identified as the work of Dr Christopher Dresser

A letter rack saved from "the recycling bin" has sold for £700 at auction.

Larraine Calnan, 68, a volunteer at a Cancer Research shop in Whitchurch, Cardiff, spotted the item's worth and took it to a valuation day.

It was identified as the work of designer Dr Christopher Dresser, dating back to 1881.

Gaynor Williams, the shop's assistant manager, said she initially thought the item "was junk" after it was donated among a box of general household goods.

"It nearly went in the recycling bin," she said.

The letter rack, which was valued between £800 and £1,200, sold for £700 at Hansons Auctioneers, with the money raised going back to Cancer Research UK.

Speaking previously about her find, Mrs Calnan said: "It was tucked away on a top shelf at the back of the shop.

"I thought it looked quirky so got it down to have a look... I thought it might be something special."