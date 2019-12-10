Norovirus-hit Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli reopens
- 10 December 2019
A hospital has reopened to visitors more than a week after it closed due to a norovirus outbreak.
Hywel Dda health board closed Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli on 2 December because patients had diarrhoea and vomiting.
Infection control measures were put in place at the Carmarthenshire hospital.
The 205-bed general hospital reopened on Tuesday. The board asked patients and visitors to wash their hands to prevent the spread of infections.