Three people have been taken to hospital after four cars were involved in a crash in Carmarthenshire.

One car overturned and the occupants of three others were trapped after the crash on the A476 between Llannon and Tumble at about 18:20 GMT.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it cut at least one person free. Three people were taken to Glangwili Hospital by ambulance.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The road was closed in both directions after the crash and remained shut into the night.