M4: Driver taken to hospital after metal post hits car
- 11 December 2019
A driver has been taken to hospital after a metal post smashed through their car windscreen on a motorway.
The incident happened between junctions 34 at Pencoed and 33 at Pontyclun on the eastbound carriageway of the M4, at about 06:20 GMT on Wednesday morning.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said one patient was taken to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant.
South Wales Police said it was investigating the incident.