Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ed will join Celt and it is hoped they can perform in ceremonies together

A farm has sold a second shire horse to the Household Cavalry - which acts as guardians for the royal family.

Celt was sold 11 years ago and is now drum horse, performing in ceremonies such as Trooping the Colour, the Queen's official birthday celebration.

Now, a second horse from the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire, will follow in his hoofprints.

Ed will join Celt and it is hoped they can perform in ceremonies together.

If five-year-old Ed - or Sedgemoor Bosleys Pride as he will be known - makes the grade, he will be no stranger to working with royals.

He pulled the Duchess of Cornwall around in a cart when she visited the farm last year.

"Celt has become a really well regarded horse in London and they're looking for new horses," said Mark Cole from the farm.

"We're confident this young man will do the same job as Celt."

Image caption Ed will move to London to join up with the Household Cavalry - one of the most senior regiments in the British regiment

Image caption Ed (his stable name) is also known as Sedgemoor Bosleys Pride while Celt's name when on duty is Major Mercury

Ed is well-known to visitors to the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm as he people on cart rides.

"They're a rare breed. It's Britain's largest native animal. A kinder horse in nature you couldn't meet," said owner Huw Murphy.

"By now, we're down to a few thousand. They're endangered and they're rarer than the panda."

He hopes Ed and Celt can perform together at Trooping the Colour, adding: "He's a placid, docile, well-mannered horse. We're confident he's got the temperament for a successful drum horse.

"We would dearly love and be quite privileged if both horses performed at the same Trooping the Colour, prior to Celt's retirement."

The family hope both horses will be retired to the family farm after their years of service.