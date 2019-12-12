Image caption Apples are among the items which have washed up on the Pembrokeshire coast

Rice cakes, apples and tin foil are washing up on Pembrokeshire beaches after being lost from a container ship.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it was aware items of debris had started to wash ashore, with items reported at Broad Haven, Angle and Freshwater West.

An aircraft is carrying out checks of beaches with help from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

The agency asked people to report any items they spotted.

They added those responsible for the vessel's cargo, which had been sailing off the county's coast, were aware and formulating a clean-up operation and temporary storage with Pembrokeshire council.

The items have been lost from the ship since Monday.

A spokeswoman said: "As there is an ongoing clean-up operation, we ask that items are left for the authorities to collect and dispose of appropriately.

"These materials have an owner so if you do recover anything, please be aware that you have a legal requirement to report it... however small or seemingly insignificant the items appear to be."